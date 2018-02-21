“Bastian” Pet Of The Day February 21

Meet “Bastian”, our Pet Of The Day today. Bastian is a 6-and-a-half-year old mixed breed dog. He’s a handsome fellow who is sweet, affectionate and very mellow. He’s a big boy who weighs 88 pounds. Bastian is a return to the shelter due to an owner sickness. Bastian would do best in a family with calmer dogs and would be best if all members of the family come to the shelter to meet this big guy. He has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and has a microchip. You can learn more about Bastian by contacting the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060.

