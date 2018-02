LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A 35-year-old man is in custody this morning after Lansing Police say he shot a woman last night.

Police tell 6 News they made the arrest in the 700 block of Chicago Avenue.

The shooting happened on Shiawassee Street, just east of Martin Luther King Jr near downtown, last night around 8:00 p.m.

Police say the 39-year-old victim’s injuries were not life-threatening and she knew the person who shot her.