Use extreme caution when driving on wet, flooded roads

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) -The entire mid-Michigan area is in store for another day of heavy rains.

That rain, combining with snowmelt and frozen ground, will lead to flooded roads and swollen creeks and rivers.

If you are driving on wet roads there are some suggestions to remember from AAA.

The auto group suggests you avoid standing water and flooded roads at all times.

There is no way to tell how deep standing water is on a flooded road and driving through it can cause a vehicle to stall and result in severe damage to the vehicle.

It is possible to flood the engine, warp brake rotors, lose power steering and short out electrical components.

Slowing down during wet weather driving can be critical to reducing a car’s chance of hydroplaning, when the tires rise up on a film of water.

With as little as ½ inch of water on the road, tires have to displace a gallon of water per second to keep the rubber meeting the road.

Drivers should reduce their speed to correspond to the amount of water on the roadway.

At speeds as low as 35 mph, new tires can still lose some contact with the roadway.

Also, it is important for motorists to allow ample stopping distance between cars by increasing the following distance of the vehicle in front of them and beginning to slow down to stop for intersections, turns and other traffic early.

Avoid using your cruise control.

This feature works great in dry conditions, but when used in wet conditions, the chance of losing control of the vehicle can increase.

To prevent loss of traction, the driver may need to reduce the car’s speed by lifting off the accelerator, which cannot be accomplished when cruise control is engaged.

When was the last time you checked your tires?

Make sure tires are properly inflated and have enough tread depth.

This will allow the vehicle to have better traction and maneuverability on the road.

Worn tires with little tread are much more likely to hydroplane on wet pavement, resulting in a loss of braking power and steering control.

Check the tread depth of your car’s tires by inserting a quarter upside down into a tire groove.

If you can see above Washington’s head at any point, it’s time for new tires.

The experts at the auto club also recommend that drivers:

Keep windshields clean, inside and out.

Keep wipers clean and in good condition.

Keep headlights clean.

Increase the following distance between your vehicle and the one in front of you.

“Motorists need to exercise extreme caution and slow down when driving on rain-soaked roads,” said Susan Hiltz, Michigan public affairs director for AAA – The Auto Club. “There continues to be a high risk for flooding. According to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, nearly 1.2 million traffic crashes occur each year on wet pavement with more than a half million injuries and 5,700 deaths.”