U.S. men’s hockey beats Slovakia, advances to quarterfinals

GANGNEUNG, South Korea (WOOD) — It was a hockey game the United States had to have and they got it with a resounding 5-1 victory over Slovakia.

The U.S. men’s team had scored just four goals in their first three games of the PyeongChang Olympics, but they put five on the board in their fourth game.

The first period was scoreless but in the second period, Team USA scored two quick goals with the first from forward Ryan Donoto. Defenseman James Wisniewski scored next on a power play assisted by forward Troy Terry, who had a total of three assists in the second period. They put it away in the third period and Donoto scored his second goal.

Team USA now advances to the quarterfinals where they’ll take on the Czech Republic on Feb. 21.

