Skubick: Money debate heats up as potholes bloom

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – As we move deeper into pothole season, the state transportation director has taken a different stance on the Trump administrations $1.5 trillion dollars infrastructure proposal that could include more federal dollars to fill in those craters on the roadways.

“You just drive around here, we’ve got issues,” says MDOT director Kirk Steudle.

With this spring-like weather, more motorists are dodging potholes than ever and last week President Trump offered a $1.5 trillion infrastructure repair program.

But the critics argue the federal government would only kick in $200 billion of that amount.

The MDOT director says it’s great news.

“That’s 200 billion of new money that wasn’t there before and this is still an increase in what we have,” said Steudle.

The president is asking the state and local governments to find a private sector partner to come up with the local match to the federal funds and Republican senator Mike Kowall, who has talked to the Trump administration about this, argues thats the only way the potholes will be filled.

“Trump said we can’t do it all by ourselves because the problem is too big. We need to figure out how we can incorporate the public and private sectors and other entities of getting to the fix.”

The U.S. Congress could change the president’s proposal that the states would have to kick in 80 percent of the cost.

Mr. Stuedle says the state can’t afford that.

“Not under the current plan but the president has talked about a 25 cent gas tax increase,” insists Steudle.

So would he support that gas tax hike? “The feds have to deal with that, not me,” he said joyfully.