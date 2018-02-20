Local student honored by congress for heroic actions

Related Coverage High school swimmer credited with helping rescue competitor

CORUNNA, Mich. (WLNS) — A Corunna High School student was honored by congress for his heroic actions during a swimming meet in January.

Xavier Staubs is credited with saving a rival swimmer from drowning during a meet in January. On Tuesday, Congressman John Moolenaar presented Staubs with the entry into the congressional record that honors him.

“It feels amazing,” Staubs said. “I’m happy i got the recognition, but at the same time, I don’t feel like i really need it, because just knowing that I saved someone is enough.”

Congressman Moolenaar calls him a hero.

“It’s just a great example of courage, someone who took action to make a difference,” Moolenaar said.

Staubs said he has not spoken with the swimmer he saved, but said he hopes his story makes a splash with others.

“I hope this inspires people to do the right thing, no matter how small it may be,” he said. “Because little things can pile up and make a difference.”