LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – If you’re looking for work Lansing Community College is hosting its annual community-wide job and internship fair.

More than 100 local employers will be at the fair trying to fill full-time, part-time, internship and apprenticeship positions.

These companies include MSU Federal Credit Union, Dart Container, Jackson National Life Insurance, Auto-owners Insurance and many others.

It’s this afternoon from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at LCC West Campus on Cornerstone Drive.