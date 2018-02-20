Lansing expected to see moderate to major flooding, city officials urge residents to pay close attention

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – The widespread rain and frozen ground is causing major flooding across the Lansing area and city officials are urging home and business owners near rivers and streams to pay close attention to the water levels and possibly prepare to evacuate.

In a news release this afternoon, Lansing Emergency Management Chief Mike Tobin said at the current forecasted flood levels, the city is expected to see moderate to major flooding in some neighborhoods and businesses.

Below is the list of areas that the city says its watching closely.

Frandor – No structures flooded north of Michigan, 3-4 feet of flooding at Kalamazoo between Clippert & Homer, shallow flooding on Michigan Ave

Urbandale – 1-5 feet south of Kalamazoo (depending on ground elevation), 1-3 feet between Kalamazoo and Michigan, no flooding expected north of Michigan

Willard St – 3-4 feet of flooding, half dozen homes

Sycamore Park – Water will be close to homes, may affect a few homes

Baker – Half dozen homes may be affected, some are in the floodway

Potter Park – Some exhibits flooded, no dangerous animal exhibits impacted

South Street Complex – Shallow flooding

Confluence neighborhoods – a few dozen homes and businesses affected, streets flooded

Old Town – Flooding to first floors of businesses nearest the river, Cesar Chavez should stay open

Knollwood Willow – Water close to homes

Tecumseh River area – Water over Tecumseh River Rd, some homes may be impacted

This information could change as more rain continues to fall.

Lansing’s Emergency Management team and the American Red Cross are working together to develop and coordinate plans in case there’s a need for shelters.

Here is some information the city is also hoping to pass along to residents:

Persons living along rivers and streams, pay very close attention to the water level

Do not drive through standing or moving water across roads

Pay close attention to City of Lansing Social Media, Web Site and Lansing Alert for important updates. · If there is a chance you may be asked to leave your home, please use the attached quick checklist to help organize.

Lansing has also provided an evacuation checklist for those who may need it. That list is attached below.

Flooding information can be found at http://www.lansingmi.gov/flooding Lansing Office of Emergency

For regular updates on the City of Lansing activities and emergency notifications, sign up for Lansing Alert text message and email alerts at: https://member.everbridge.net/index/892807736727116 .