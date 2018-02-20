Flooding Precautions: Have you considered a smart sump pump?

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Flooding could be coming your way which means you should make sure your houses, and especially your basements, are prepared. Sump pumps are common when it comes to keeping your basement dry. But now, connected sump pumps may be your next smart-device purchase.

The first sump sump to check out is the PumpSpy. It’s a sump pump smart outlet that connects with a smaprtphone app and alerts you to any problems. It includes a high water and moisture sensor to make sure you’re aware of any water that could be on its way. The PumpSpy is 179 dollars on Amazon.

If you’re looking for a cheaper alternative, Glentronics has a basement watchdog water sensor and alarm for just under 12 dollars. While this is not connected to wi-fi and you will not get any digital notifications, this device will sound an alarm in your house when water is detected.

If you’re looking for something right between those two price points, Honeywell has the Lyric Wi-fi Water Leak and Freeze Detector. It’s 65 dollars at Best Buy. It’s bluetooth and mounts onto any wall or floor near a water source. The cable sensor then detects leaks and low temperatures. It also comes with a free smartphone app that will notify you when water or freezing temperatures are detected.