County commissioners call on Jackson sheriff to resign

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – The Jackson County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution Tuesday night that calls on Sheriff Steve Rand to resign.

The dramatic moment happened one week after a bombshell lawsuit dropped that claims Rand discriminated against a disabled employee, and uses racist, sexist, disablist, and homophobic language.

Asking Sheriff Rand to resign was a unanimous decision from the county board.

But right now it’s uncertain what will happen next.

The resolution condemns derogatory comments from the sheriff and demands his resignation.

“We can forgive you, but you cannot continue in the position with feelings and sentiments like that,” said Commissioner Daniel Mahoney during the meeting.

Because Rand was elected to the sheriff’s office, only a resignation, recall, or intervention from the governor can remove him.

The board says the resolution was made to let Rand, and the community know where they stand on the matter.

Opinions from residents were mixed; with some applauding the board’s move and others saying Rand’s behavior doesn’t warrant removal.

Sheriff Rand apologized to the board but that didn’t stop their decision.

“Please know that these words, yet offensive, were words. And at no time have they indicated my actions,” Rand said while addressing the board.

Sheriff Rand walked out of the meeting after the board’s vote.

During an interview earlier in the day, Rand told 6 News that he has no plans to resign.

When we asked him if potential action from the county board would change that decision he declined commenting.

The resolution also calls on Governor Rick Snyder to remove Rand from office.

“We need to begin the process of healing. And we have people in the community that want to start that and it’s being held in its place at the moment. And we have to move forward,” said Commissioner James Shotwell, Chairman of the Jackson County Board of Commissioners.

Shotwell says they’re now waiting to see what happens next.

He also added that the resolution happened because of recorded statements the sheriff made and not the discrimination lawsuit.