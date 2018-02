UPDATE: 3:45p.m. – The outage was caused by a car hitting a pole. Crews are out right now working to get power back on.

Right now there is no specific restoration time other than what is listed on the outage map.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – According to the BWL Outage Map, as of 3:20p.m. this afternoon, 4,794 outages have been reported in mid-Michigan.

We will update you as we learn more about the outages.