Stabenow reacts to Russian meddling indictments, gun control

Michigan U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow stopped in Lansing on Monday to outline her “New Skills for New Jobs” agenda, but also talked about Russian meddling and gun control in the wake of the Florida school shooting.

Senator Stabenow says that as a mother and grandmother, she is saddened about what young students need to worry about and that it doesn’t need to be this way. She says she has always been an advocate of better gun control in America. In fact, she has routinely voted on gun control measures since 1999 when she voted no to decrease the gun waiting period from 3 days to 1, to a 2013 yes vote on banning high capacity magazines. Senator Stabenow says it’s time for congress to act.

“There are common sense ways for us to come together that do not affect legal gun ownership, but do affect the capacity for people to receive background checks and other common sense things to happen, and it’s past time for action.”

An online petition from change.org started by a student group in Kalamazoo called “Students Fighting Guns Since Adults Won’t” calls on state and federal representatives to pass responsible gun control policies. The petition is nearing 70,000 signatures since the Florida shooting, and she is listed as a decision maker on the petition.

Senator Stabenow also discussed Russian interference in the presidential election. Special counsel Robert Mueller indicted 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities, accusing them of meddling in our presidential election. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein stated last week these indictments do not mean the operation impacted the outcome of the election, something Senator Debbie Stabenow disagrees with.

“There was a lot of activity, and at the end there was a million dollars a month they were spending to be able to put out fake information on social media and try to do something to impact the election, so it’s hard to believe it didn’t have some impact. What should send alarm bells is that they haven’t stopped.”