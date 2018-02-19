“Red Flag Law” considered in Michigan; Here’s how it works

(WLNS) – Since Wednesday’s shooting rampage at a high school in Florida the country has been debating how to make sure a similar tragedy doesn’t happen again.

Some states, including Michigan, are working on a possible answer called a “red flag law”.

The law would allow law enforcement and immediate family members to petition the courts for what’s called an “extreme risk protection order” if a judge decides a person poses a significant danger to themselves or others by having a firearm.

The court would then prohibit them from purchasing and possessing guns while the order is in effect.

Those who own a gun would be required to hand it over to police.

Five states currently have red flag laws and similar legislation is being considered in more than a dozen others.

Here is the related bill that was proposed in the Michigan House of Representatives in 2017.