My Work | Make Impression

Your first opportunity to present yourself after applying for a job is online. Be mindful that some companies may do a simple internet search of your name.
This may determine if they are interested in finding out more about you.
- Search your name and see what sites pop up that include information about you
- Check your social media accounts, making sure you don’t have any embarrassing or unprofessional postings.
- Keep your information updated and make sure it matches your resume and cover letter.
- Be confident in your abilities and do research on the company you’re interviewing with.
- Send a handwritten thank you note to the interviewer. This will make you stand out.
- A few days late follow up with an email or phone call
For more on Express Employment Professionals of Lansing, MI visit: https://www.expresspros.com/LansingMI/