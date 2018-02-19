My Work | Make Impression

Your first opportunity to present yourself after applying for a job is online. Be mindful that some companies may do a simple internet search of your name.

This may determine if they are interested in finding out more about you.

Search your name and see what sites pop up that include information about you Check your social media accounts, making sure you don’t have any embarrassing or unprofessional postings. Keep your information updated and make sure it matches your resume and cover letter. Be confident in your abilities and do research on the company you’re interviewing with. Send a handwritten thank you note to the interviewer. This will make you stand out. A few days late follow up with an email or phone call

For more on Express Employment Professionals of Lansing, MI visit: https://www.expresspros.com/LansingMI/