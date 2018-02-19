McLaren Greater Lansing is using simulated patient to save lives

For many medical students, there’s no better way to learn how to treat patients than hands on and in real life settings.

McLaren Greater Lansing is doing just that. Using an educational tool that could make you feel a little more at ease during future visits.

He may look real.. feel real.. and even let out a scream if handled roughly.

But this patient is actually McLaren Greater Lansing’s latest teaching tool and he’s putting staff to the test.

Meet Tommy, he’s what’s called a SimMan 3G and has a realistic anatomy that responds to medical treatment just as any human patient would.

“He cries, he sweats, his pupils will react to light, his mouth his tongue has the ability to do to make it very large,” says Clinical Education Department Manager at McLaren Greater Lansing, Amanda Lampron.

Lampron says Tommy can bleed, he has a pulse, and was even given a heartbeat that can change on the fly.

Just a few features designed to provide medical students training for any situation that could come through the door.

“They can throw curve balls at us and kind of make sure that the baseline is there meaning that everyone has a job and everyone’s doing their job accordingly,” says Senior Resident Daniel Gonzalez.

Gonzalez says the SimMan gives that opportunity to practice without risk to real patients.

Once a simulation is complete, Lampron says students evaluate what could have been done differently.

“They basically will look at that event and then will pick out what they did wrong and then talk about it and why did we do those things and how can we correct them,” says Lampron.

Because practice makes perfect.. and unlike a lot of patients, Tommy doesn’t seem to mind.