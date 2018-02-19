Law enforcement, state lawmakers weigh in on “Red Flag” laws

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lawmakers and citizens alike are searching for answers following Wednesday’s tragic shooting at a Florida high school.

Some states, including Michigan area working on a possible solution called a “Red Flag Law”.

Under this law, if family or law enforcement feels a person is a threat to themselves or others by owning a gun, they can ask the court to issue an “extreme risk protection order.”

Under that order, the individual would not be allowed to own or buy firearms, until it is lifted by a judge.

One of the Michigan bill’s co-sponsors, Rep. Jon Hoadley, D-Kalamazoo, says the goal is to get guns out of the hands of mentally unstable individuals before something bad happens.

“Michigan currently doesn’t have a process, unless someone has committed a crime for them to actually have an intervention to make sure that they aren’t harming themselves or others with a firearm,” Hoadley said. “People that actually know their loved ones best then can make sure that they’re hopefully preventing tragedies to that person with an order like this.”

To Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth a Red Flag Law makes perfect sense.

“It’s classic risk management to get the guns out of the hands that are struggling with a mental health crisis or have made threats to use their guns,” he said.

However, Sheriff Wriggelsworth added that taking guns away from people is easier said than done.

“There could come with search warrants and tactical entries and that kind of stuff because if they’re not willing to turn over their guns then we have to forcibly take them from people,” Wriggelsworth said. “Then there’s that conflict between people and law enforcement that often turns ugly.”

But even if this law were to pass, would it work?

Well, the “extreme risk protection order” named in the bill is fashioned after the “personal protection order” which is used to keep guns out of the hands of convicted domestic abusers.

According to MSU Criminal Justice Associate Professor April Zeoli, the personal protection order has saved lives. She says the extreme risk protection order named in the “Red Flag” legislation could do the same.

“We might see the same kind of gain in lives saved from the gun violence restraining order,” Zeoli said. “It’ll take a few years to sort it out with the research, but the potential is there.”

6 News also reached out to the Michigan Coalition of Responsible Gun Owners, a group that works to protect gun rights.

Spokesperson Steve Dulan responded, saying the Michigan legislation concerns him because the scope only goes as far as taking away guns from potentially unstable people

Dulan says he would be willing to work towards a change that would focus on helping the individual get help, rather than just taking away the weapon.