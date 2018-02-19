Lansing Police searching for suspect in pharmacy robbery

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Take a good look at the picture above and see it you recognize anything in the photo that might identify the person.

Lansing Police are looking for this person in connection with an early morning robbery at the Walgreen’s Pharmacy on the 400 block of East Jolly Road.

It happened just after 4:00 a.m. when the suspect walked into the store.

Witnesses say the suspect walked to the pharmacy section of the store, indictated he had a weapon and demanded merchandise.

Once given the pharmacy merchandise, the suspect walked out of the business.

The suspect is described as a light complexioned black male, 40 yrs. 5’9” 200 lbs. wearing a tan “Carhartt” style jacket, dark grey mask, black pants, and black boots.

No one was hurt during the robbery.