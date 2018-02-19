Lansing city officials prepare for potential flooding in Mid-Michigan area

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – A handful of rivers that run through several mid-Michigan cities are at risk for flooding as a storm system continues to move to the Great Lakes.

Over the next three days, our state will see rain, snow, and possible flooding.

Weather experts are predicting we could see flood levels rise much higher than we’ve seen in recent years. Because of that, Lansing city officials are keeping a close eye on this weather system;

Mike Tobin, the city’s emergency management chief said plans are in place to handle any flooding should it happen.

The National Weather Service is predicting that the rain, mixed with the melting snow and the frozen ground could cause minor to moderate flooding.

There are two major rivers at risk in the capital area. They include the Grand River and the Red Cedar River.

The weather service said Sycamore Creek in Delhi Township could also see some moderate flooding.

“Right now, the forecast is looking at the rivers cresting between late Thursday night to Friday afternoon; so that’s going to be our real target areas,” Mike Tobin said.

Tobin said city officials will also be monitoring the neighborhoods that surround those waterways.

“There’s always hot spots when we talk about flooding within the city because there are portions of the city that are on, that is built on flood plains so there are certain areas that we always keep an eye on: Potter Park Zoo is always an area we look at there’s certain roads for example, Oakland Avenue by the viaduct, Pennsylvania Avenue and the viaduct, anywhere in the Sycamore Creek area, the Red Cedar flats.”

Because of the potential for flooding, Tobin recommends both home and business owners prepare.

“Right now is a time you need to be doing things like checking your sump pumps making sure they’re working. Pour a bucket of water in there and make sure it gauges and works,” he said. “If you do live in a potential flood zone area, there’s really not much we can do expect for watch for the forecast and listen for the information that we may be putting out, depending on what the forecasts show.”

Tobin said right now, our area is at a fine break-over point of whether we’re going to actually experience flooding.

“Just something as little as a half inch rain less, we could just have the river levels go up and stay within their banks, may some low-line area flooding in areas we would expect,” he said. “That one, just half inch, could push us to a level where we might see some flooding of roads, might maybe potentially get to a neighborhood or not but it’s amazing that we’re at the threshold where just a half inch could make such a big difference.”

For those who would like to get constant updates about the weather and how it will affect your area, you can do a couple of things.

Those include: signing up for the Capital Area Ingham County Alert System. It’s free to sign up. This is an important tool that will notify you when there’s a safety concern or emergency near you.

Lansing city officials say they’ll also be updating information on the city’s website and social media.

