Interview: Sheriff Steve Rand on accusations of discriminatory remarks

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Greg O’Connor interviewed Steve Rand on Jackson’s Newstalk 970 AM and 101.5 FM this morning to discuss the discriminatory remarks he is accused of making.

A lawsuit has been filed that alleges discrimination and a hostile work environment at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

The suit, which was filed by a lieutenant in the sheriff’s office, Tommy Schuette, claims Sheriff Steve Rand discriminated against him and has been caught on audio recordings making racist, sexist, and homophobic comments.

There are 20 clips recorded by Tommy Schuette, and given to 6 News by James K. Fett, who represents Schuette in the federal lawsuit.

In the interview this morning, Rand said, “I want to apologize to anyone that I’ve hurt. As you’re aware, I made some statements that were clearly inappropriate. I’m beyond embarrassed and I want to take full responsibility and ownership.”

One day after the allegations were made against Sheriff Steve Rand, he found himself in more hot water.

Michigan State Police told 6 News the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is also under investigation for what they call a previous report of criminal wrongdoing.

A MSP spokesperson says this criminal investigation has nothing to do with the lawsuit filed Monday by Tommy Schuette, but declined saying what they’re looking into.

Schuette, who is a lieutenant in the sheriff’s office, says he has a hearing disability that was acquired on the job by being around explosions during SWAT training.

In the lawsuit, he claims Sheriff Rand taunted him about his condition and would threaten to fire him because of it.

The suit also claims the sheriff is known to make inappropriate comments about minorities, gays, disabled people, and women.

In one recording, Rand is accused of saying he wanted to make a pornographic film with a female county employee and murder her on camera.

Fett says a different recording has the sheriff calling African-Americans “monkeys.”

The attorney says the recordings will help back up their claims when the lawsuit goes to court.

