Meet “Ice”, our Pet Of The Day today. Ice is an 8-year-old AmStaff mix. He’s a good sized guy with a beautiful grey and white coat. Ice is a bit shy and will need some time to warm-up to you but once he gets to know you he’ll be your buddy forever. Ice has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and is ready for his forever home. You can learn more about Ice by contacting the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060.

Advertisement