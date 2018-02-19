Flooding tips you need to know right now

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — With the more rain on the way and lots of melting snow, water levels in local rivers and other bodies of water will likely rise. Experts predict flood levels in the coming days could rise much higher than in recent years. And if you don’t have flood insurance now, you could be up a creek.

Whether or not you live near a body of water, you still live in a flood zone. The question is whether it’s a low-to-moderate or high risk area.

But no matter where you live, Dan Bowles, Service Manager with Michigan Plumbing, says its important to be proactive. He says to pay special attention to your sump pump, if you have one.

“Check the levels of the water in the sump crock., make sure the pump is turning on and off like it’s supposed to,” Bowles said. “If it’s more than 2 or 3 years old, change the pump out. The more water that comes in, the higher the chances of the sump pump not working and putting water in the basement.”

Home floods can cause thousands of dollars in damages, and your insurance may not cover it. Lori Conarton, Communications Director with the Insurance Alliance of Michigan, says flood insurance is typically sold separately from homeowner’s and renter’s insurance.

“Sometimes people don’t realize that until they need it, and they think they have it when they don’t,” Conarton said.

Conarton also said sewer and drain backups are not covered in those plans, but are an endorsement or add-on you can buy.

If you do not already have the additional coverage, you can still buy it now, but it’s too late for it to protect you in the coming days.

“It’s a 30 day waiting period to obtain this insurance, so you kinda have to think about it in advance,” Conarton said.

If you would like to know what the flood risk is in your area, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has an interactive map on its website.