Fire guts basement of Lansing home

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Fire Department responded to a fire that gutted the basement of a home on Lansing’s Southwest side.

Crews were called to a home on the 4100 block of Woodcreek Lane, near Bayview Drive just after 10 p.m. on Saturday night.

When fire crews arrived, they noticed heavy fire in the basement and smoke throughout the house.

The fire made its way up to the main floor as well leaving moderate damage to two bedrooms upstairs.

Lansing Fire officials say the house is not a complete loss however, there is exterior damage along with some interior damage.

Homeowners made it out safely and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.