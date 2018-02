A local non-profit theater group called the Blue Light Players is performing the beloved musical “Annie” on February 16th, 17th, and 18th at the Hannah Community Center in East Lansing.

The audience can expect a “feel good” show on stage, while also feeling good about what they’re helping to do off stage.

In this week’s Tell Me Something Good report, Chivon Kloepfer explains how the non-profit is helping law enforcement families.

ONLINE: The Blue Light Players