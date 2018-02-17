K-12 boost contingent on cutting cyber schools, shared time

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Gov. Rick Snyder’s bid to boost base K-12 funding by the largest amount in 17 years is contingent on Republican lawmakers agreeing to cut state aid in two areas they favor: cyber charter schools and the use of public funds to teach private or homeschool students.

Spending on online charter schools and shared-time instruction has grown rapidly in recent years. Snyder says more than a quarter of the money -$93 million – should be reinvested in the per-student foundation grant that goes to all K-12 districts and charter schools statewide.

If the Legislature rejects the proposals outright – which is a distinct possibility – districts could be in line for a funding increase of between $80 and $160 per pupil instead of the $120 to $240 proposed by the governor.