School security expert says threats can come from inside or outside

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – What can schools do to prevent incidents like the Florida shootings from happening?

There may not be a foolproof method, but experts say there are things that can and should be done to better protect students and staff.

6 News spoke with the chief security officer for Firestorm Solutions, a security firm that works with schools in 42 states.

Former Secret Service agent Jason Russell has worked with schools right here in mid-Michigan.

When it comes to elementary schools, he says any threat will generally come from someone “on the outside” so external protections like locked doors and cameras can help.

But it gets more difficult at the high school level where most threats will come from students inside the school.

Either way, Russell urges more schools to get take the issue seriously.

“They put it off, we’ll try to get this in the budget next year or you know we’re doing it on our own but they don’t have the expertise. They don’t have the specific security expertise to do it on their own,” said school security expert Jason Russell.

While it can be expensive to assess and upgrade security at schools Russell says, in this day and age, being pro-active instead of re-active is priceless.