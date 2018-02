EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend you might want to follow the sound of dancing feet over to the Wharton Center.

“On Your Feet” is playing right now at the Wharton Center on MSU’s campus.

It’s the real life story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan.

And, as 6 News anchor Juston Kree found out, the tricky part is staying in your seat.

Click on the video above to get a sample of the fun.