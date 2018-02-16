Michigan Deer & Turkey Expo in Lansing this weekend

(WLNS) – Calling all outdoor enthusiasts.

Michigan’s Deer and Turkey Expo returns to the Lansing Center this weekend for three days of live demonstrations and contests.

More than 100 vendors will showcase the latest hunting gear and accessories on the market today.

Visitors can try their hand at bow shooting, learn new skills during seminars hosted by field experts, get up close and personal with some of North America’s scariest predators, and even design their own chain-saw carving creation.

“It’s just really unique because you’re basically bringing the outdoors in. So it’s cold you can’t really be outside doing these sorts of things so this is the time of year when everyone’s preparing for the hunting season,” says the Expo’s Marketing Manager, Emily Boden.

If you’d like to check out all the activities for yourself, you can head to the Deer & Turkey Expo’s Website.

One and two day passes are available for the whole family.

The event kicks off Friday at 2pm and goes throughout the weekend.