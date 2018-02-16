Mark Dantonio contract extended through January 2024

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Michigan State University head football coach Mark Dantonio has the backing of the interim athletic director and MSU’s interim president.

They showed their support by extending Dantonio’s contract through January 14, 2024.

Dantonio was recently accused in an ESPN report of mishandling sexual assault complaints against his players.

Interim athletic director Bill Beekman said today at the regularly scheduled MSU Board of Trustees meeting that Dantonio is a man of great character and he runs a very good program.

Former Michigan governor John Engler also added his support for Dantonio, saying he believes the coach is one of the most honorable coaches in the country.

Dantonio’s record is 100-45 over 11 years with the Spartans.

He signed his current contract in February 2016 and it includes a rolling annual renewal unless the university terminates the deal in writing.

His annual pay increased from $3.6 million to $4.3 million.