Major disparity for home loan approvals in Mid-Michigan for minorities

A new report from the Center for Investigative Reporting shows our area ranking as one of the nation’s worst when it comes to African-Americans getting approved for home loans when compared to Caucasians. In fact, investigators say black applicants in the Lansing-East Lansing area are more than three times as likely to be rejected for a conventional home purchase loan when compared to white applicants, ranking our area 10th worst in America.

Jessica AcMoody, a senior policy specialist with the Community Economic Development Association of Michigan read the report and isn’t surprised.

“I think the system we use to determine who qualifies for a mortgage is discriminatory towards certain populations.”

The study used all public records available under the Home Mortgage Disclosure Act, except for credit scores, for almost every time someone tried to buy a home with a conventional mortgage in 2015 and 2016. This information included 9 economic and social factors, including an applicant’s income and the amount of the loan.

Of the 48 metro areas showing the highest disparity for African Americans, the Lansing-East Lansing area was the worst in the state, and 10th worst in the United States.

Some believe local minorities are being redlined, a term used when someone is denied a home loan because they live in an area deemed to be a poor financial risk. The Community Reinvestment Act was passed in 1977 to stop this practice, but MSU professor Anne Maria Santiago says thanks to this report it may prove redlining isn’t gone.

“There’s been a history, a long known history in this metropolitan area of redlining where there were deliberate decisions to withhold mortgage money and insurance.”

AcMoody agrees, “I think this report just points out those issues a little bit clearer and it might be helpful in the long run because we can look at this report and say, the community reinvestment act isn’t working.”

The Detroit-Dearborn-Livonia metro area was also ranked on this list of 48 areas showing a huge disparity between whites and black home loan approval, coming in as the 40th worst in America for African Americans.