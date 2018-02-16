Livingston County man faces child porn charges

LIVINGSTON CO., Mich (WLNS) – A child pornography investigation has led to charges against a Livingston County man.

According to our media partners at WHMI, Todd Burton, 65, turned himself in at 21st District Court in Garden City, following an investigation conducted by the Michigan State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Burton was arraigned Wednesday on three counts each of child sexually abusive activity and possession of child sexually abusive activity, as well as six counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

If convicted, Burton faces up to 20 years in prison for each count of child sexually abusive activity, four years in prison for each count of possession of child sexually abusive material and seven years in prison for each count of using of a computer to commit a crime.

More from WHMI: Brighton Man Facing Child Porn Charges