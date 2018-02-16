Group speaks out at MSU trustees meeting, calls for change

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan State University Board of Trustees meeting was interrupted once again Friday, when members of the group “Reclaim MSU” stood up to speak.

The group says they support the students and faculty members who have demanded more from their university, including transparency, change and input in the process of appointing new leadership.

Those are all things, MSU Junior Samuel Richard Klahn says, still aren’t happening.

“It should be that if something this major goes on that the Board of Trustees feels morally compelled to respond and to listen to the people that make up this university that they are vested to and intrusted with,” Klahn said.

But Interim President John Engler says the university is moving forward. He says he’s already working to hire new sexual assault counselors and change the reporting process for sexual assaults on campus.

“I’ve found in a short time I guess that the university would like to have a lot of meetings and a lot of conversations,” Engler said. “But if you’re someone that’s at risk of being assaulted, or you’re someone who’s been assaulted, you need action.”

However, some students are worried that as the university moves forward, they are being left out of the process, and that in turn, could leave others behind.

“We have to recognize that everyone is in a different space now in our university,” said Lorenzo Santavicca, ASMSU President. “Some people will never be able to move on, some people are way over here to move on and there are people in the middle trying to figure out where we move forward.”