Suspect caught in Stockbridge school threats

Stockbridge police say someone has admitted to making the threats that prompted the district to close on Wednesday and Thursday.

They also say they’ll be seeking charges against that person.

The situation started on Tuesday, when police say that someone threatened violence at Stockbridge High School. Police say the threat was “posted electronically inside the school.”

School officials contacted police, and by Wednesday night, officials say they tracked down two people in connection with the threat.

They say one of those people admitted to making the threat and that there are no other suspects.

The Stockbridge police chief says formal charges against the person are pending with the Ingham County prosecutor.