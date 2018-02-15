Skubick: Lawmakers speak out on Florida shooting rampage

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – In the wake of those 17 tragic deaths in a Florida high school, lawmakers at our State Capitol on weighing in on what, if anything, can be done to avert such violence here.

State Sen. Coleman Young III of Detroit said “We also need to cap the amount of ammo you can buy and we need to reinstate the ban on AR-15 assault rifles.”

State Sen. Tonya Schuitmaker countered with “you can have as many laws as you want and that wont stop the violence in society we see today.”

With a body count of 17 in this florida high school, it has reignited the debate in the Capitol over guns in schools.

Gov. Snyder has opposed legislation to allow concealed weapons in schools but his lt. governor takes a different stance.

“I believe that concealed carry permits, particularly as it relates to open carry which is allowed in schools today, would be a much better option'” said Lt. Gov. Brian Calley.

One lawmaker believes all schools should do what they do at the East Lansing High School.

“I’d sure like to see some armed guard in the schools,” said State Sen. Mike Kowall. “I’d like to see police officers in the schools.”

State Sen. Tom Casperson from the Upper Peninsula favors concealed weapons for teachers, such as the coach in Florida who tried to stop the shooter.

“He could have actually been given a fighting chance by shooting him and going after the guy.”

But State Sen. Vincent Gregory, a former police office, argues, the last thing you want is not knowing who has a weapon when you enter an active shooting scene.

“If weapons are all over the place, teachers,school staff, you’re concerned about what they’re doing with it. It just creates an unsafe position for law enforcement.”

There are no gun bills slated for debate right now.