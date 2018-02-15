Sheriff Wriggelsworth reacts to high number of school shootings in 2018

School shootings are now common, 18 this year alone. It’s a shocking stat Ingham County sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth discussed on Thursday. He admits, schools are targets now and with such high-powered weapons involved it makes the fight to keep kids safe extremely challenging.

“A 9mm handgun versus an AR-15 is just not a fair fight. Now you throw in training and other stuff in there and we can make it a little less unfair, but that’s a high-velocity powerful rifle that you can go through magazine after magazine after magazine and it’ll keep firing until you want it to.”

Sheriff Wriggelsworth doesn’t believe more guns in schools is the answer because he says it could complicate a law enforcement response. He says active shooter discussions and training are becoming routine with his team, a form of keeping people safe that’s been growing over the past decade. Unfortunately, he says, it’s a new reality of protecting the public.

“I never thought I’d see it in my 24 years in law enforcement. We talk about active shooters and school shootings all too often in this profession. Maybe we can turn the corner someday, but it’s evident from yesterday that it’s not today.”

Sheriff Wriggelsworth believes there is no way to completely prevent active shooter situations in schools. He says added security and-or metal detectors are financially not feasible right now, and to cut off everyone from coming onto school grounds would be extremely difficult. He hopes every parent and student will speak up if they see or hear something suspicious, offering this life-saving advice if ever stuck in an active shooter situation.

“Run, hide, fight. If you can get out of the building while this is happening I think that’s the best plan of action. If you are close and you can shelter-in-place and you have a good barricade to keep the shooter or shooters from where ever you are at, that’s going to be the next best scenario, but everybody is going to have to figure out what to do regarding the circumstances.”