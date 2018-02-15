Proposed power plant in Handy Twp. gets green light from planning commission

HANDY TWP., Mich. (WLNS) – A billion dollar plan to put a power plant in Handy Township is moving forward, after the townships planning commission signed off on it Wednesday night.

The proposal now goes to the county planning commission for consideration, but the Handy Township Board will have the final say.

A few changes were made to the projects original plan, including the amount of land that will be rezoned which has been reduced from 145 acres to 125.

Opinions on this project are split.

Some say this plant will not only bring new jobs to the area, but also provide high efficiency electricity at a low cost to our state and others.

Several others disagree, especially those who live near the proposed site. They believe it will be disruptive and hurt property values.

Community members weighed in on the issue during a meeting Wednesday night.

Those on both sides of the issue are reacting to the Planning Commission giving the project the green light.

“I understand the need for townships to progress and move forward, however I think we need to do it smartly,” Dave Nagel said. “And I think that this is not the smart solution or the smart idea to bring a power plant into the area; There’s a lot of concerns.”

“When you have power plants and they bring jobs to the area, you create jobs, you’re bringing dollars into the community and you’ll even bring more people into the community,” Tom Eastwood said. He’s part of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers union. “People are going to choose to live here because the industry is going to grow.”