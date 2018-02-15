Mid-Michigan middle school to launch “no bag” policy in wake of Florida shooting

A Michigan middle school is going to institute a “no bag” policy to try and make their school safer.

The Ionia Middle School is making the change in the wake of the shooting at a Florida high school that killed 17 people.

In a letter to parents, the principal says the shooting “has caused us to examine our safety procedures meticulously and with the intent to provide further protection.”

As a result, students will be allowed to bring bags to and from school, but they won’t be allowed to carry them from class to class during the school day.

This includes purses.

The new policy begins on February 26th. The district says it wants to give students a week to get used to using their lockers before launching the new policy.

“Student safety is our number one priority!” the principal said in a letter to parents.