“Little Man” Pet Of The Day February 15

Meet “Little Man”, our Pet Of The Day today. Little Man is a 5-month-old male AmStaff mix. He’s a sweet little guy with a lot of love to give. He’s finding the shelter to be a scary place and walking on a leash is frightening too. Little Man needs a family with patience and experience with positive training. He should do fine with kids and would enjoy another dog to help him settle in. Little Man has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and is ready for his forever home. To learn more about Little Man contact the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370.

