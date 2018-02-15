Jackson community responds to sheriff lawsuit controversy

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Controversy continues in Jackson following a shocking lawsuit that claims the county sheriff discriminates and uses racist language.

Audio recordings that allegedly contain the voice of Sheriff Steve Rand are set to become key pieces of evidence in the lawsuit.

In the recordings, Rand is accused of making inappropriate comments about minorities, women, gays, and people with disabilities.

6 News has reaction from some of the groups mentioned in the recordings.

While there are a lot of different opinions from minority groups on what should happen to Sheriff Rand, something everyone seems to agree on is that change is needs to happen at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

The bombshell lawsuit that dropped earlier this week accuses Rand of calling African Americans “monkeys” and the “n word”, along with saying “we should step on their necks like we used to.”

Lee Hampton says language like this is alarming to the African American community.

“Most people are shocked that it would come from him,” Hampton said.

Hampton, a liaison between the African American community and local law enforcement, says he met with Sheriff Rand just last week.

“I’ve never seen anything like this come from him,” Hampton said.

Hampton says while the allegations are difficult for him to believe, a lack of diversity at the sheriff’s office is a known problem.

“These are the times that really bring to surface the necessity of accomplishing some of the things we’ve been working on, such as diversifying the sheriff’s department,” Hampton said.

Nikki Joly, a local LGBT activist, says he was horrified to hear these accusations.

“And also horrified that more people are not horrified,” Joly said.

The lawsuit accuses the sheriff of using homophobic slurs and sexually harassing employees he thought were gay.

Joly says this behavior alarms LGBT people in Jackson.

“And when it’s coming from somebody that we’re supposed to trust, who is supposed to be protecting us, that makes it even more horrifying,” Joly said.

Whether he resigns or is recalled, Joly says the best place for Rand is out of the sheriff’s office.

“I believe it’s time for the community, for the state to stand up against hate,” Joly said.

Hampton says he wants the legal process to run its course.

“Find out the facts, and then execute accordingly,” Hampton said.

A group called Citizens Against Hate is organizing a march and protest this weekend that’s calling on the sheriff to resign.

It’s happening Sunday at 2 p.m., starting at the corner of Mechanic and Biddle streets in Jackson, marching to the sheriff’s office on Wesley Street.

Rand sent a statement Wednesday that said: “As much as I would like to say a few things, it would be completely inappropriate to comment on pending litigation. Legal counsel has not had a chance to review the allegations nor have we been served formally.”