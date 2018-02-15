Common Ground Festival announces stars for country music night

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Opening night is July 5 for this year’s edition of the Common Ground Music Festival in downtown Lansing.

Today festival organizers announced two headliners that will rock fans with their high-energy styles.

Closing out the night will be singer-songwriter Kip Moore is known for early hits like “Somethin’ ‘Bout a Truck”, “Beer Money”, and “Hey Pretty Girl”; but it’s his newest album Slowheart that has him selling out his latest headlining tour.

Moore’s show sets are an emotional rollercoaster for his fans.

He’ll tear through raucous, rowdy songs and then slow down with emotional, from-the-heart ballads.

Joining the bill Thursday, July 5 will be country singer Hunter Hayes.

Hayes released his self-titled debut album in 2011 and became the youngest male act to ever top the Billboard Hot Country Songs.

He has been nominated for five Grammy Awards and won the CMA Award for New Artist of the Year in 2012.

Single day tickets for Thursday, July 5th are on sale now to the public and can be purchased online at www.commongroundfest.com.