UPDATE: Suspect in custody, “numerous fatalities” in Florida school shooting

UPDATE: The superintendent says that several people were killed after a former student got into a Florida high school and started firing a weapon.

Robert Runcie, the superintendent of Broward schools, says doesn’t know how many people had died, but he said there were “numerous fatalities.”

“It’s a horrific situation,” he told reporters.

He confirmed that the suspect was a former student, but he did not identify the person.

CBS reports that at least 14 people have been taken to local hospitals for treatment.

UPDATE (4:14 p.m.): CBS News reports that a suspect is in custody. Video showed by the network earlier showed police putting someone in a police car with their hands cuffed behind their back. It wasn’t immediately clear if the person in the video was of the suspect police are referring to.

ORIGINAL STORY (3:35 p.m): Authorities say a shooter at a Florida high school is still at large.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office shared the information on its Twitter account after Wednesday afternoon’s shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Parkland is about an hour’s drive north of Miami.

The CBS affiliate in Miami is reporting that at least 20 people have been injured.

Video from a news helicopter above the scene shows students filling out of the building with their hands over their heads. There are also numerous armed officers on the scene. The video also showed paramedics tending to injured people on the scene.

One parent told CBS News that the scene looked like “a war zone.”

President Donald Trump says he has been in contact with the Florida governor about the situation. He also tweeted, saying “My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting. No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school.”

This story will be updated.