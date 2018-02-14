TMSG: Ithaca Girl Fights Cancer with Crafts

ITHACA, Mich (WLNS) – A five year old girl in Ithaca is doing something amazing. For several months now, she’s been busy making and selling bracelets to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Hospital. You won’t believe how much money Tilly Bowen has raised so far! Chivon Kloepfer traveled to meet her, to share her passion and story in this week’s Tell Me Something Good report.

Watch the video above.

