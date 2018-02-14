MSU Special Prosecutor to make $12,300 a month

The prosecutor hired to investigate Michigan State University and its relationship with Larry Nassar will be paid $12,300 a month, plus expenses, through the end of 2018.

William Forsyth’s contract was released Wednesday in response to public record requests. Forsyth was hired by Attorney General Bill Schuette to lead the investigation of how Michigan State responded to complaints about Nassar, the sports doctor who sexually assaulted girls and young women.

The contract says any report on the investigation must be reviewed by Schuette’s office. Any plea deals also must go through the office. Forsyth, the former Kent County prosecutor, can’t speak to reporters without approval.

Schuette, a Republican, is running for governor. A rival, Lt. Gov. Brian Calley, says the conditions on Forsyth mean the investigation won’t truly be independent.