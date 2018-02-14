Man awaits sentencing in cruelty case involving 70 dead cows

HOWELL, Mich. (AP/6 News Web staff) – A Livingston County man charged with animal cruelty after about 70 cows were found dead on his properties is awaiting sentencing after reaching a plea agreement in the case.

Our media partners at MLive report Keith E. Huck Jr., 61, of Livingston County’s Cohoctah Township is scheduled to return to court on March 12 to learn his punishment. He faces up to 93 days in jail.

The Livingston Daily Press & Argus has reported he earlier pleaded guilty to reduced charges, including animal abandonment and failure to bury a dead animal. The newspaper says Huck agreed to pay nearly $20,000 in restitution to an animal shelter as part of the plea agreement.

Huck initially faced charges of abandoning or cruelty to 10 or more animals, failing to bury animals and two other misdemeanors of an undocumented dog, per court documents.

He was charged last year. Officials have said three pigs and five cows were recovered alive.

More from MLive: Man takes plea in case of 70 dead cows found at Livingston County farm