Let Lansing Vote gets their case heard in court

It’s still a bit hazy for the group Let Lansing Vote and their battle to put a marijuana ordinance on an upcoming ballot. The group filed a lawsuit against city clerk Chris Swope and they finally had their day in court. Ingham County circuit court judge James Jamo told both sides he will be issuing a written ruling very soon.

What’s at stake is the future of dozens of medical marijuana provisioning centers currently operating. Many may close because under the current city of Lansing marijuana ordinance, the max number of centers allowed is 25. Right now, there’s more than 50 provisioning centers currently operating, plus, the city confirmed that 85 applications to obtain a provisioning center license for Lansing alone have been turned in.

Attorneys for Let Lansing Vote provided Judge Jamo arguments they say prove the errors the city listed as reasons for the removal of numerous valid signatures were simply misunderstandings that should have been checked by Swope. The group is suing Swope for not counting, what they call, were valid signatures to get their referendum on an upcoming ballot.

“I feel very good,” said Jerren Osmar, spokesperson for Let Lansing Vote. “The city’s argument is that they should be immune because of their own incompetence. That doesn’t sound like a very good argument to me.”

If Let Lansing Vote wins its lawsuit and is awarded enough valid signatures, it would potentially cause the Lansing city council to freeze or repeal it’s recently passed medical marijuana ordinance, or Lansing voters could see a medical marijuana ballot question later this year.