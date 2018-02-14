Hypothermia blamed in 2 deaths in southwestern Michigan home

NILES, Mich. (AP) – Police say lab results show an 81-year-old man and his 55-year-old daughter whose frozen bodies were found inside their southwestern Michigan home both died of hypothermia.

Police said Tuesday that Albert Bivins and Patricia Bivins “were found in a frozen state” on Jan. 3. The temperature inside their home was below 32 degrees Fahrenheit (0 degrees Celsius).

The deaths have been ruled accidental.

About a week before their bodies were found, the two had sought help to get their furnace fixed.

Niles is southwest of Grand Rapids and just north of the state line with Indiana.