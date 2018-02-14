Crime Stoppers: 2 attempts to identify, 1 wanted for felony

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan is asking for the public’s assistance for information and to help find one person wanted for a felony.

They are pictured clockwise from left:

Attempt to identify:

During the evening hours of February 11th, a business was robbed on the 2500 block of South Cedar St in Lansing. The suspect entered the business and told the clerk he was there to pick up an item being held for him, he then lifted his sweatshirt and displayed a handgun. The suspect is described as a black male, 30-40 years old, 6 feet tall and wearing a full length zip-up gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, tennis shoes and a black mask. If you have any information regarding the identify of this subject, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.

Attempt to identify:

During the evening hours of February 12th, a business was robbed on the 1200 block of Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard in Lansing. The suspect entered the business and spoke to the clerk before lifting his sweatshirt to display a handgun. The suspect is described as a black male, unknown age, with a thin mustache, and wearing a black hoody with a gray sweatshirt underneath. If you have any information regarding the identify of this subject, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.

Wanted for a Felony Offense:

Demarquisse Oshea Salaam is a 22-year-old black male who stands 5’10” tall and weighs 120 pounds. Salaam has black hair and brown eyes. Salaam has a Felony Warrant for Uttering and Publishing out of the City of Lansing.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.