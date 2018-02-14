Chief: Detroit officer killed was a phenomenal officer

DETROIT (AP) – A well-liked Michigan police officer who died in a car crash is the latest in a string of tragedies to befall the Detroit Police Department.

Chief James Craig says 25-year-old Officer Darren Weathers died at a hospital following a collision during a training exercise Tuesday. Craig says the crash is being investigated.

Weathers had been on the force for less than two years. Craig says Weathers was a phenomenal officer. Weathers was known for interacting with kids and trying to give them a more positive relationship with police.

Weathers also received a medal of valor for helping his partner who was shot while on duty last April.

Weathers’ death comes after three officers were injured during a standoff Monday. Officer Glenn Doss Jr. died after being shot while responding to a domestic violence call Jan. 24.