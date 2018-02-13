Paczki Day at Roma Bakery draws huge crowd

They’re fried, they’re filled, and they’re a bit fattening!

But that’s the point today on Fat Tuesday.

We’re talking about paczki’s and for many people today is their last chance to indulge before fasting for lent.

Bright and early customers made their way through Roma Bakery’s doors.

On a mission, with one sweet treat in mind.. paczki’s. And lots of them!

“It’s a lot of work. We had about 20 people yesterday, a lot of my family my friends. I mean you cannot work back here by yourself,” says Roma Bakery’s co-owner, Mena Castriciano.

Castriciano says Fat Tuesday is like her Christmas.

For hours leading up to the big day, workers roll, fry, and stuff dough with more than a dozen different fillings.

“Cherry, strawberry, raspberry, apricot, apple, lemon, prune, that’s very polish…” says Castriciano.

And the list goes on.

These hand-made goodies do not sit on the shelves for long.

She says last year they sold around 9,000 dozens of paczki’s and this year they’re hoping to top that.

Taking a polish tradition and turning it into a tasty delight.