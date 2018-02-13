Olivet Men’s Basketball Shooting For History under Steve Ernst

It’s year number two at Olivet College for former Charlotte coach Steve Ernst, after some growing pains last season, his Comets are flying high in the M-I-A-A.

“We’ve just been lucky enough to have some guys who have made it a special year, they’ve learned to care about each other and play for the name on the front of the jersey and not on the back and now we’ve got a chance to maybe make some history around here.” said Ernst.

The Comets chance at history is the possibility of winning their first M-I-A-A title since 1973, and leading the line this year are a number of former area high school standouts who are happy to see their hard work pay off close to home

“It’s pretty special I like to, I like to have everybody come out to the games from home, it’s nice to come out and put on a show. Whenever we can step foot in Cutler and get a win, we like that.” – said former East Lansing guard Tracey Edmond, now a junior for the Comets.

“It’s awesome, a lot of familiar faces in the area like I played against Coach Ernst in high school and names like Tracey and John on the team both from around the area so it’s kinda nice seeing some familiar faces.” added former St. Johns wing Chase Brocker, who is the Comets sixth man.

“To be around a lot of people in Lansing that I care about and have them all be hoop junkies like they are and then to have some Lansing boys uh it is everything in the world and it has made this year really special for me.” added Ernst regarding the local flavor of his roster.

What would make for a perfect ending to the year is if the Comets can knock off league power Hope on Wednesday night at home. A win over the Dutchman would earn the Comets not only the league title, but plenty of momentum entering next week’s league tournament.

“Before the season started we all decided when we came here that was the main goal so we put the pressure on ourselves early on, we went hard conditioning, practices early, so we expected to be here and we want to make sure we can win it all.” said Edmond, confident in himself and his teammates chances.

Olivet hosts Hope Wednesday night at 7:30 PM insider the Cutler Event Center in Olivet. With a win, the Comets win their first MIAA title since 1973, and will also host the MIAA conference tournament next week.