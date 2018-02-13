MSU Faculty Senate to decide “no confidence” question concerning Board of Trustees

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – There is a story that will be developing today as Michigan State University faces criticism for how they handled the case against former doctor Larry Nassar.

There have been several calls for the whole MSU Board of Trustees to step down.

A little over a week ago faculty members at Michigan State overwhelmingly approved a plan to take a vote of “no confidence” in the Board of Trustees.

This came after the Board’s decision to appoint former Michigan governor John Engler as the university’s interim president.

This afternoon the Faculty Senate is scheduled to hold a special emergency meeting to make their vote.

If it passes faculty members would call on the MSU Board of Trustees to step down immediately.

The session begins at 3:15 p.m. at the International Center.

